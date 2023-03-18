Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TYL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $468.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.62.

Shares of NYSE:TYL traded down $4.81 on Thursday, reaching $326.61. 541,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,727. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.40 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Tyler Technologies has a 52 week low of $281.11 and a 52 week high of $453.03.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total transaction of $273,498.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,023,484.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.64, for a total transaction of $1,442,768.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,366,569.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $273,498.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,023,484.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,898 shares of company stock valued at $6,195,979 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

