Ultra Price Tops $0.23 (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. One Ultra token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000843 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $69.95 million and $1.76 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,321.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.15 or 0.00487357 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00136925 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00033070 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00048432 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000616 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003150 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.22933933 USD and is up 8.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $1,621,871.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”



