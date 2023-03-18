UMB Bank n.a. Buys 9,382 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF were worth $8,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 109.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 126.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 31.5% during the third quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of VFMO opened at $107.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.34.

