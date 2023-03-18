UMB Bank n.a. Has $45.97 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 254,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $45,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,842,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,034,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,639 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in PepsiCo by 423.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,791,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,232 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 10.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,405 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 9,434.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 925,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 915,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 10.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,947,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,869,000 after purchasing an additional 902,261 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $175.13 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.86 and a 12 month high of $186.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

