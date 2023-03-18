UMB Bank n.a. Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,645 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,586,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 202,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,165,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $7,832,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $7,647,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,813.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 94,661 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.29 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.99 and a 12 month high of $50.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.25.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

