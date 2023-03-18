UMB Bank n.a. Raises Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $8,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 128.0% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 113.2% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:GPC opened at $162.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.50. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $124.85 and a 12 month high of $187.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

