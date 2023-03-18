Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Williams Trading

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Williams Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Under Armour from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.48.

Shares of UAA opened at $8.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average is $9.36. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.62.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tchernavia Rocker sold 69,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $650,750.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 260,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,912.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 713,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 364,906 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,775,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 751.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 32,461 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 298,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 229.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 13,066 shares during the period. 33.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

