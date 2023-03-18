Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,483 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,607 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in Union Pacific by 85.5% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Union Pacific Stock Performance

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $2.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,852,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,589,071. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.97. The firm has a market cap of $116.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Stories

