United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Paul A. Mahon Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total value of $1,286,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,846,459.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
UTHR stock opened at $219.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.62. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $173.21 and a 1-year high of $283.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.68.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.20 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 37.56% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.95 EPS for the current year.
UTHR has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.55.
United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.
