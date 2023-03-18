United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Paul A. Mahon Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total value of $1,286,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,846,459.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %

UTHR stock opened at $219.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.62. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $173.21 and a 1-year high of $283.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.68.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.20 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 37.56% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,411,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $923,703,000 after buying an additional 163,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,327,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $906,061,000 after acquiring an additional 13,196 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,793,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $658,282,000 after purchasing an additional 28,378 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,585,000 after purchasing an additional 710,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,626,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,809,000 after purchasing an additional 109,226 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UTHR has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.55.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

Featured Stories

