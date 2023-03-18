Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UNVR. Barclays boosted their price objective on Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

NYSE:UNVR traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $34.68. 9,557,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,350,119. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Univar Solutions has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $35.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.88 and its 200-day moving average is $29.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.70.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). Univar Solutions had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 51.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

