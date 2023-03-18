Universal Biosensors, Inc. (ASX:UBI) Insider Graham McLean Purchases 150,000 Shares of Stock

Universal Biosensors, Inc. (ASX:UBI – Get Rating) insider Graham McLean purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.25 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of A$37,500.00 ($25,000.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51.

About Universal Biosensors

Universal Biosensors, Inc, through its subsidiary, Universal Biosensors Pty Ltd, operates as a biosensors company primarily in Australia. The company focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of point-of-use devices for measuring analytes across various industries. It manufactures and distributes Prothrombin Time International Normalized Ratio coagulation test strips; and distributes Siemens' Xprecia Stride Coagulation Analyzer, a test used to monitor the effect of the anticoagulant therapy warfarin.

