Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $53.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $49.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UNM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Unum Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Unum Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.11.

Unum Group Stock Down 4.6 %

Unum Group stock opened at $36.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.09. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $28.75 and a twelve month high of $46.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 1st that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $674,039.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,851,251.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gloria C. Larson bought 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,846 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,473.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $674,039.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,251.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unum Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Unum Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after buying an additional 836,407 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,463,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Unum Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,745,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,325,000 after purchasing an additional 113,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Unum Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,749,000 after buying an additional 166,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Unum Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,808,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,276,000 after buying an additional 192,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

