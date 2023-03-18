Uranium Royalty (OTCMKTS:URCCF) Shares Up 2.4%

Uranium Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:URCCF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.13 and last traded at $2.10. 578,937 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 477% from the average session volume of 100,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.46.
Uranium Royalty Company Profile
Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company holds royalty interests in the Diabase property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Anderson project, the Slick Rock project, and the Workman Creek project; and the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia.
