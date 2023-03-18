Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on URBN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $25.88 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $29.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.04.

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 9,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total value of $244,608.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, COO Frank Conforti sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $1,145,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,361 shares in the company, valued at $64,408.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 9,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total transaction of $244,608.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 10.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,511 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 30,879 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 40.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,323 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

