USD Coin Trading 4.5% Higher Over Last Week (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One USD Coin token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003667 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion and $5.09 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded up 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

USD Coin Token Profile

USD Coin was first traded on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 36,245,171,016 tokens. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc.

USD Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDC is a stablecoin, a type of cryptocurrency that is designed to maintain a stable value relative to a specific asset, in this case, the US dollar. It is managed by the Centre consortium, co-founded by Circle and Coinbase, and overseen by Grant Thornton. USDC is fully collateralized, meaning that it is backed by dollar-denominated assets, which in this case are short-term US Treasury securities. USDC allows investors to buy it using fiat currency, and token holders can redeem their USDC tokens for dollars. It is widely used in the cryptocurrency market and has a number of use cases, including hedging against volatility, stable price-pegging, remittances, crowdfunding, payments for products and services, and financial services such as lending and borrowing. USDC is available on several blockchains and is widely used in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space.”

