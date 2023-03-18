V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Director Carol L. Roberts Acquires 7,109 Shares of Stock

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at $149,786.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

V.F. Trading Up 0.1 %

VFC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.42. 12,592,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,105,988. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.19. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $60.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.43.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. V.F.’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.15%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on V.F. from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Williams Trading cut V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on V.F. in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in V.F. by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 119,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in V.F. by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 44,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 23,384 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in V.F. by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.