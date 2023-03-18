Vai (VAI) Trading Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days

Vai (VAI) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 18th. Vai has a total market cap of $55.89 million and $67,350.55 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai token can now be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00003599 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vai has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000246 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.93 or 0.00365664 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,190.88 or 0.26577750 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About Vai

Vai was first traded on November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vai is venus.io. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.

The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

Buying and Selling Vai

