Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Valhi Stock Performance

NYSE VHI opened at $16.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.85. Valhi has a 12-month low of $15.59 and a 12-month high of $54.06.

Get Valhi alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Valhi by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 9,976 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Valhi by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Valhi by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valhi during the 3rd quarter valued at $647,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Valhi by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 4.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valhi

Valhi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of titanium dioxide pigments. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. The Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments for paints, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.