Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Safeguard Financial LLC

Safeguard Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 0.7% of Safeguard Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

VIG opened at $148.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.24. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $165.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

