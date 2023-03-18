Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Position Lowered by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC lessened its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,845,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.49 and its 200-day moving average is $106.50. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $115.53.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

