Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Stake Lessened by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:VIS traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.58. 281,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,196. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $156.85 and a 12 month high of $199.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.16.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

