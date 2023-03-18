Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. jvl associates llc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 48,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $3.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.97. The company had a trading volume of 666,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,467. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.87. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $243.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.