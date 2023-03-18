Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after acquiring an additional 19,411 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,366,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,354. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.37. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $78.50.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

