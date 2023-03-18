Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by RFG Holdings Inc.

RFG Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,104 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 34.5% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

VOO stock traded down $3.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $359.88. 5,189,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,012,556. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $424.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

