Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.28 and last traded at $35.62. 278,198 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 694,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.40.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.78.
Ventyx Biosciences Stock Up 1.0 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.55.
Insider Activity at Ventyx Biosciences
Institutional Trading of Ventyx Biosciences
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,843,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,445,000 after buying an additional 105,629 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 163.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,805,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,205,000 after buying an additional 1,120,232 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 92.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,575,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,274,000 after buying an additional 758,903 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $48,913,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 30.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,381,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,230,000 after buying an additional 324,314 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Ventyx Biosciences
Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.
Further Reading
