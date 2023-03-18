Venus USDC Trading Up 2.4% This Week (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Venus USDC token can now be purchased for about $0.0220 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. Venus USDC has a total market cap of $104.76 million and $117.55 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000246 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.93 or 0.00365664 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,190.88 or 0.26577750 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Venus USDC Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus USDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02195417 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $145,928,910.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

