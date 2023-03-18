Verge 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $809,371.96 (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $49.65 million and $809,371.96 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Verge has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,266.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.37 or 0.00309443 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00012353 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00078453 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.95 or 0.00560933 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.04 or 0.00487923 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,518,018,288 coins and its circulating supply is 16,516,487,725 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.