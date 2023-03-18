VIBE Trading Up 0.5% Over Last Week (VIBE)

VIBE (VIBE) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One VIBE token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VIBE has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $474,538.00 and approximately $543.37 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VIBE alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000251 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000311 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.50 or 0.00371799 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,450.19 or 0.27023678 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The Reddit community for VIBE is https://reddit.com/r/vibehub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @vibehubvr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VIBE

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform’s marketplaces.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.