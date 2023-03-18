Vigilare Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Vigilare Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 922 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 65,303 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,802,000 after buying an additional 14,025 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,420 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 4,246 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.23.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $294.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.90. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $410.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

