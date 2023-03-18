Vigilare Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Vigilare Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

SOXX opened at $425.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $408.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.06. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.30. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $287.82 and a 52 week high of $501.09.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

