Vigilare Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Vigilare Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,140 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Shopify were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 13.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,511,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,737,944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465,746 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,491,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,036,963,000 after buying an additional 1,198,494 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1,007.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 23,560,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $736,038,000 after buying an additional 21,433,161 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 715.9% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,775,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $488,322,000 after buying an additional 12,964,310 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1,097.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,532,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,506,000 after buying an additional 13,319,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHOP. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Shopify from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.38.

Shares of SHOP opened at $44.68 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $78.00. The company has a market cap of $56.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.16.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

