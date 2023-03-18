Vigilare Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Vigilare Wealth Management decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.1% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 31.1% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $88.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.68. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

