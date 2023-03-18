Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) SVP Kristin Trecker Sells 2,050 Shares of Stock

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) SVP Kristin Trecker sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total transaction of $325,970.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,084 shares in the company, valued at $967,416.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Visteon Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:VC traded down $6.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.12. The stock had a trading volume of 856,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,551. Visteon Co. has a one year low of $88.82 and a one year high of $171.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.01 and its 200-day moving average is $138.98.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Visteon by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,272,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,081,000 after acquiring an additional 105,786 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Visteon by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,705,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,927,000 after acquiring an additional 13,287 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Visteon by 51.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,776,000 after acquiring an additional 834,079 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd increased its position in shares of Visteon by 71.4% during the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 1,117,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,797,000 after acquiring an additional 465,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Visteon by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,797,000 after acquiring an additional 38,648 shares in the last quarter.

VC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Visteon from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Visteon from $164.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Visteon from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.64.

Visteon Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles, and supplies automotive parts. It operates through the Americas, Europe, China, and Other Asia Pacific geographical segments. The Americas segment includes the United States and Mexico.

