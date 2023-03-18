Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on VC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visteon from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $164.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $172.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visteon has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $152.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $152.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.98. Visteon has a 12-month low of $88.82 and a 12-month high of $171.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other Visteon news, SVP Kristin Trecker sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total transaction of $325,970.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,416.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Visteon by 65.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visteon in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Visteon by 1,286.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visteon in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Visteon Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles, and supplies automotive parts. It operates through the Americas, Europe, China, and Other Asia Pacific geographical segments. The Americas segment includes the United States and Mexico.

