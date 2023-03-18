Visteon (NYSE:VC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visteon (NYSE:VCGet Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Visteon stock traded down $6.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $152.12. 856,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,551. Visteon has a 12 month low of $88.82 and a 12 month high of $171.66.

Visteon Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles, and supplies automotive parts. It operates through the Americas, Europe, China, and Other Asia Pacific geographical segments. The Americas segment includes the United States and Mexico.

