Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €26.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €26.00 ($27.96) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.60 ($41.51) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €37.00 ($39.78) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($32.26) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($41.94) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €45.40 ($48.82) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Vonovia Stock Performance

ETR:VNA traded down €0.43 ($0.46) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €18.80 ($20.22). The stock had a trading volume of 14,930,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -641.00, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. Vonovia has a twelve month low of €18.58 ($19.98) and a twelve month high of €48.19 ($51.82). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €24.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of €23.74.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

