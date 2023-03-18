Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Receives $14.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.20.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vor Biopharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vor Biopharma by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vor Biopharma by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Vor Biopharma Stock Up 1.2 %

About Vor Biopharma

VOR opened at $5.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.17. The company has a market cap of $198.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of -0.69. Vor Biopharma has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $8.95.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.

