Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €170.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €170.00 ($182.80) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WCH. Morgan Stanley set a €185.00 ($198.92) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($145.16) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($172.04) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($177.42) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €104.00 ($111.83) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Wacker Chemie Trading Down 3.2 %

ETR:WCH opened at €142.95 ($153.71) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €142.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €128.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.77, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.37. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of €98.58 ($106.00) and a 1 year high of €187.10 ($201.18).

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.