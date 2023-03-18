Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,841 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.6% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 500.0% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.40. 14,360,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,067,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.27 and a 200-day moving average of $141.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 52.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $122,940,535.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $633,543.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,059 shares in the company, valued at $36,935,093.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $122,940,535.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,494,543,249.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,830,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,798,478. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

