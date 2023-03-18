Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Position Lowered by Safeguard Financial LLC

Safeguard Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 78.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,955 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth about $591,000. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth about $4,690,000. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.
Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of WBD stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.50. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
About Warner Bros. Discovery
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
