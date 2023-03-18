Wayfair (NYSE:W) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on W. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, January 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.14.

Wayfair Price Performance

W opened at $31.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 3.10. Wayfair has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $130.58.

Insider Activity

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($3.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will post -9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $43,442.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,123.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $43,442.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,123.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $113,490.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,064,681.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,139 shares of company stock worth $1,893,889 in the last three months. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 81,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

Recommended Stories

