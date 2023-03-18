Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Reduces Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,259 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,212 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 46.2% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $29.81. The stock had a trading volume of 80,628,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,071,246. The stock has a market cap of $123.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.14. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $52.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

