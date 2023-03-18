Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 637 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lowered its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,612 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Shell were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.95. The company had a trading volume of 8,845,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,984,742. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $194.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.65. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $62.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is 20.14%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.34) to GBX 2,950 ($35.95) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.34) to GBX 3,000 ($36.56) in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,879.86.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

