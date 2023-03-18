WeBuy (WE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.57 Million

WeBuy (WE) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 18th. One WeBuy token can now be bought for approximately $3.10 or 0.00011230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WeBuy has a market cap of $155.05 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WeBuy has traded 48% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WeBuy

WeBuy launched on February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @werentofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. WeBuy’s official message board is medium.com/@werentnft. WeBuy’s official website is webuynft.xyz.

WeBuy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeBuy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeBuy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeBuy using one of the exchanges listed above.

