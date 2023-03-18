Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Weis Markets Price Performance

WMK stock opened at $82.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.34. Weis Markets has a fifty-two week low of $71.05 and a fifty-two week high of $95.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.07 and a 200-day moving average of $82.79.

Institutional Trading of Weis Markets

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMK. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Weis Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $1,762,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Weis Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Weis Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,954,000. Institutional investors own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

Recommended Stories

