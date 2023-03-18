WEX (NYSE:WEX) PT Lowered to $185.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Truist Financial from $215.00 to $185.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.31% from the stock’s previous close.

WEX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of WEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of WEX from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.36.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $169.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.59. WEX has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $204.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $199,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,295.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other WEX news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,270 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $922,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $199,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,295.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,634 shares of company stock valued at $5,126,036 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in WEX by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of WEX by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,950,000 after purchasing an additional 49,480 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of WEX by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of WEX by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the period. 98.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

