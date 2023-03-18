WhiteCoin (XWC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $713,752.33

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0644 or 0.00000233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $49.24 million and $713,752.33 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.14 or 0.00315554 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00023704 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00012221 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000716 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00009202 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000673 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00016469 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003649 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

