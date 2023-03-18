Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after buying an additional 1,508,810 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,879 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $38.74 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $47.92. The company has a market cap of $67.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.42.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

