Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Takes Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 62,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,026,804,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,863,279,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,213,212,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $333,500,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $192,308,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.56. The company has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

A number of research firms have commented on WBD. Wolfe Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Macquarie boosted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

