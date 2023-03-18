Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Takes Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2023

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBDGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 62,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,026,804,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,863,279,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,213,212,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $333,500,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $192,308,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.56. The company has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on WBD. Wolfe Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Macquarie boosted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD)

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.