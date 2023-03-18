WINkLink Reaches Market Capitalization of $86.72 Million (WIN)

WINkLink (WIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. WINkLink has a total market cap of $86.72 million and approximately $6.92 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINkLink token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WINkLink has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About WINkLink

WINkLink’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. WINkLink’s official message board is winklink-oracle.medium.com. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. WINkLink’s official website is winklink.org. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00009135 USD and is up 4.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $9,049,455.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

